Parise hasn't tickled the twine but does have three assists in his last six games.

Parise has heard his name mentioned in trade rumors as he's been productive this season and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Parise has told general manager Lou Lamoriello that he'd prefer to stay with the team, and with the Isles currently holding down a playoff spot, it would seem unlikely that Parise will be moved by Friday's trade deadline.