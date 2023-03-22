Parise contributed a goal in a 7-2 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

Toronto actually had a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission, but Parise tied the contest early in the second period. It was his 19th goal and 30th point in 72 outings in 2022-23. Parise has found the back of the net in each of his last three appearances and has also provided an assist in that span.