Parise contributed a goal in a 7-2 win over Toronto on Tuesday.
Toronto actually had a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission, but Parise tied the contest early in the second period. It was his 19th goal and 30th point in 72 outings in 2022-23. Parise has found the back of the net in each of his last three appearances and has also provided an assist in that span.
More News
-
Islanders' Zach Parise: Adds insurance tally•
-
Islanders' Zach Parise: Goal and assist in win•
-
Islanders' Zach Parise: No goals in last six games•
-
Islanders' Zach Parise: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Islanders' Zach Parise: Stands out in milestone game•
-
Islanders' Zach Parise: Takes spin on top line•