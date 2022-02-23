Parise scored twice on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Parise's first tally gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead. He also assisted on Kyle Palmieri's second-period marker before scoring an empty-netter in the third. This was Parise's fourth multi-point effort of the season, and his first multi-goal game since Jan. 14, 2020. The winger is now up to six goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 46 appearances, surpassing his 18 points in 45 games from last year. He got a look on the top line Tuesday, but it's unclear if he'll continue to see that role Thursday versus the Sharks.