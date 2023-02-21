Parise logged two assists, four shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Injuries to Josh Bailey (upper body) and Mathew Barzal (lower body) have opened the door for Parise to see top-six minutes. He looked good on the second line Monday, twice setting up tallies from Brock Nelson. Parise hadn't produced an assist since Dec. 29, but playing further up the lineup could increase his chances to chip in offense. The winger has 24 points, 133 shots on net, 72 hits, 66 blocks and a plus-2 rating through 60 appearances.