Parise capped the scoring during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Parise collected a short-handed empty net goal, which snapped a four-game pointless skid. The 38-year-old left winger connected on his lone shot Friday. Stationed on the third line, Parise, who has 410 career goals, appears content with a bottom-6 role at this stage of his 18-year career.