Parise hasn't registered a point in his last six games.

Parise was off to a nice start this season but is currently mired in a massive slump like many of his teammates. Not only does Parise not have any points in his last six games, but he only has one point in his last 11 games and two points in his previous 16 games. The Islanders will need to ask themselves, is this because he is just in that slump, or is the 38-year-old forward feeling the effects of a long season?