Parise netted his 11th goal of the season in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Parise is having a solid season for the team as he has those 11 goals, along with six assists and a rating of plus-4 in 35 games. Parise only had 15 goals all of last season, even though he played in every game. Parise is needed to stay healthy right now as the team is dealing with no less than five different injuries to their forward group that could keep them out of the game Tuesday versus the Penguins.