Parise scored a goal on four shots in 20:42 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

Parise iced the game Tuesday, putting a puck into Chicago's empty net from his own zone with just 14 seconds remaining in the third period. The 38-year-old winger has scored a goal in three straight games -- he'll try to extend that streak in a favorable matchup with a struggling St. Louis squad Thursday.