Parise scored his first goal of the season as the Islanders earned a 5-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Parise, who converted a tip-in goal on a hard drive to the net, showed what happens when a skater sticks to the basics. Make your move and keep your stick on the ice. It's what Parise did at 14:48 of the second period, giving the Islanders a 2-1 advantage. The 38-year-old veteran has 409 career goals and continues to play a fundamentally-sound game. He also had five shots on goal and two hits Tuesday.