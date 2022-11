Parise scored a pair of power-play goal on six shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

In the six games since his last goal, Parise picked up just one assist before Saturday's big performance. His first goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, and he added an insurance marker in the third. Parise is up to seven tallies, 11 points (three on the power play), 58 shots on net, 22 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 23 outings, mainly playing in a middle-six role.