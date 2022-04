Parise scored two goals on five shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Pittsburgh.

Parise scored a power-play goal followed by a shorthanded goal just 2:53 later to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead in the first. This was Parise's first multi-point performance since March 1, so the 37-year-old winger is unlikely to produce another scoring outburst akin to this one anytime soon. He doubled his season total in both power-play goals and shorthanded goals with this outing.