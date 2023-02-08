site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Islanders' Zach Parise: Snaps seven-game scoring drought
Parise netted a goal in the Islanders' 4-0 win over Seattle on Tuesday.
Parise scored at 3:38 of the second period to push New York's lead up to 3-0. He has 14 goals and 21 points in 54 contests in 2022-23. Parise's marker ended his seven-game point drought.
