Parise registered a game-winning goal and five hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins. This was his 1,200th carer contest.

This was a night to remember for Parise, who remained on the top line for the divisional clash. The 38-year-old is up to 15 goals, matching his total from last season which marked his first year with the Islanders. Parise has just seven assists through 58 games to put a cap on his fantasy value, but he is trending in the right direction having leaped right over Josh Bailey on the depth chart.