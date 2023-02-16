Parise was moved to the top line with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat during the loss Tuesday to the Senators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Parise took the place of Josh Bailey, who was demoted to the third line. Whether or not Parise remains on the top line for the game Thursday versus the Penguins is unknown, but coach Lane Lambert may continue to mix and match as he tries to find a complement to Horvat and Barzal. Parise has 14 goals and seven assists in 57 games for the Isles this season.