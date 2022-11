Parise collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 38-year-old, and his first-period helper was his first point on the power play. Parise is no longer the dynamic scoring threat he was in his 20s but he still has something to offer the Islanders in a middle-six role, and through 14 games he's picked up four goals and seven points with 34 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating.