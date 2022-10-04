Parise has been working on a line with Mathew Barzal since training camp opened, Andrew Gross of Newsday reported.

Just because Parise has started on a line with Barzal doesn't mean that's where he will end up once the season begins. The Islanders have had problems finding players who can play with Barzal. The problem is that Barzal is one of the best skaters in the league, and the Isles need skill players who can keep up with him. This is an area that they lack. Parise had 15 goals and 35 points in 82 games for the Isles last season.