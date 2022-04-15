Chara scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 45-year-old defenseman scored his first goal of the season (and his first for the Islanders in over two decades) with just over a minute remaining in the third period. Chara's days as a 20-30 point defenseman are long behind him, as the goal was his first point since March 26 and only his 11th in 64 games. Still, the six-foot-nine veteran remains a solid defensive presence, averaging 18:39 per game with a plus-seven rating.