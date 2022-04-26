Chara was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The trophy represents perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication. Chara is about to complete his 24th season in the NHL, and although he hasn't made any announcements, these last three games could be his last as an NHL player. Chara has one goal, 13 points and a plus-6 rating in 70 games for the Islanders this season. His actual value, though, will be any knowledge he's passed along to the younger Islanders defenders. Chara is a future Hall of Famer.