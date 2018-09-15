Kosorenkov received an invite to Islanders training camp Friday, TSN reports.

The Russian was invited to Flyers camp on a PTO around this time last season, but nothing materialized with him in Philadelphia. He'll try to latch on with another club from the Metropolitan Division, albeit one that lost world-class forward John Tavares in free agency -- a club that may at least be interested in shoring up its depth up front.

