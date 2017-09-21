Ivan Kosorenkov: Released from PTO
Kosorenkov was released from his professional tryout agreement by the Flyers on Thursday.
Kosorenkov will return to QMJHL Victoriaville after having left Philadelphia's camp without securing an entry-level contract. The winger impressed during the organization's development camp, but he apparently didn't do enough in training camp to secure a contract. If the 19-year-old can replicate his 2016-17 junior numbers (34 goals and 29 assists), he probably won't have to wait long to earn that entry-level deal from one of the league's 31 clubs.
