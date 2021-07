Nalimov will head back to the KHL after signing with Admiral Vladivostok on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Nalimov spent the 2020-21 campaign on a minor-league deal with AHL Rockford in which he went 2-2 with a .885 save percentage in five appearances. This almost certainly will close the door on the 27-year-old's chances of breaking into the NHL at any point.