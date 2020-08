Lipon agreed to terms on a one-year deal with KHL side Dinamo Riga on Wednesday, Carter Brooks of Game On magazine reports.

Lipon will test the waters of European hockey for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old winger hasn't appeared in an NHL game for Winnipeg since 2015-16 when he logged nine games for the team. Lipon was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and may have struggled to secure more than an AHL-only offer.