Dougherty didn't earn a qualifying offer from Buffalo, and will become a free agent, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Dougherty hasn't been known for his offensive game to this point in his career in the minors, collecting just five goals and 38 points in 197 AHL games thus far. He will certainly get a chance elsewhere, but won't be fantasy-relevant at the NHL level next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories