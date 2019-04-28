Jack Hughes: Becomes top U-18 scorer of all time
Hughes had a goal and two assists Sunday in the bronze-medal game of the 2019 IIHF under-18 men's hockey championship. The U.S. defeated Canada 5-2.
Hughes' three-point effort Sunday gave him 20 points at the 2019 tourney and a combined 32 between this year and last. That total set a new tournament scoring record, eclipsing the previous high of 31 set by Alexander Ovechkin in 2002 and 2003. Hughes is the top prospect heading into the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and clearly a world-class prospect. The Devils own the top pick and Hughes will join Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier come late June. That's a lock.
