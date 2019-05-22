Jack Hughes: Healthy scratch at World's
Hughes was a healthy scratch for Team USA's 3-0 loss to Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship on Tuesday.
Hughes had been receiving a minimal amount of ice time throughout the course of the tournament so the decision to send him to the press box was not a surprising one. It remains to be seen if Hughes will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's quarterfinal match against the loaded Russians. Hughes is still the heavy favorite to be New Jersey's selection at first overall in June's NHL Entry Draft.
