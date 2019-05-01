Jack Hughes: Joining Team USA for Worlds

Hughes will play for Team USA at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

After tearing up the U18 tournament, Hughes will up the ante by joining with the senior squad in Slovakia. The center will see his first action against some of the world's elite talents, in addition to playing alongside stars Patrick Kane, Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Eichel. This will give fantasy owners their first glimpse of how the presumptive No. 1 pick will stack up next season in the NHL.