Jack Hughes, No. 1 pick in 2019 NHL Draft, signs three-year contract with Devils
The NHL's first-overall draft pick officially signs with his team
The New Jersey Devils signed Jack Hughes, the top pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, to the maximum three-year, entry-level contract on Friday. The deal includes an average annual value (AAV) of $925,000 and includes performance bonuses.
Hughes signed the contract in the team's executive offices alongside Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero, and is clearly one happy 18-year-old.
He said that this is what he dreamed of while growing up playing hockey. Hughes recalled buying lots of players jerseys and thinking, "It'll be pretty funny to see a little kid wear an 86 Hughes jersey."
He may start seeing kids repping his name on their backs pretty soon too, as the Devils already have his jersey for sale in the NHL Shop.
Hughes is fresh off of playing for the National Development Team (USNTDP), where he led the squad with 34 goals and 78 assists for 112 points in 50 regular-season games. He also set the record most points in NTDP history with 190 in two seasons coming from 60 goals and 130 assists.
During the U18 World Junior Championship tournament, Hughes passed Alexander Ovechkin for most career points at the IIHF Men's World Under-18 Championship with 32 points in just 14 games. He also took home a silver medal at the tournament.
More records kept coming in May for Hughes when became the youngest to ever play for Team USA at the senior world championship. There he finished with three assists in seven games.
Hughes is not the only one in his family with talent on the ice. His older brother Quinn Hughes plays for the Canucks and his younger brother Luke is set to start his first season with the United States National Development Program.
