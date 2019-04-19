Jack Hughes: Posts seven points at World U-18

Hughes scored four times and added three assists in Team USA's 12-5 rout of Slovakia at the Under-18 World Championship in Sweden on Friday.

The duo of Hughes and Cole Caufield combined to post 13 points in the contest for the Americans. Hughes is the heavy favorite to be the first-overall selection in June's 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and New Jersey fans have to be salivating after what they saw from him Friday. Hughes has been considered a world-class prospect since he was 15 years old and has done nothing in the past 12 months to dispel the notion that he deserves to be the first player off the board June 21 in Vancouver. He's going to be a good one.