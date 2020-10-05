Johnson was designated for waivers Monday for purpose of buying out his contract.

Johnson became redundant for the Penguins when the team acquired Mike Matheson from the Panthers. The 32-year-old Johnson's name has been circulating on trade rumors as apart of a cap dump for much of the offseason. Instead, the team will save approximately $2.1 million over the next two seasons, then $1.3 million the following year by offloading Johnson. It's a drastic break from Pittsburgh's historically anti-buyout stance.