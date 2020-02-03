Jack Quinn: Draft stock rising
Quinn scored twice and added two assists in OHL Ottawa's 5-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.
A favorite among many in the scouting community, Quinn is a rising prospect for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old leads all OHL skaters in goals with 41. Quinn's 67 points tied for eighth in the league. It would be a massive surprise at this point if Quinn isn't a first round selection in this upcoming June's draft.
