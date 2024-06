Studnika did not receive a qualifying offer from San Jose and will become an unrestricted free agent Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Studnicka appeared in 22 games with Vancouver and San Jose last season but was held to just one goal. He also totaled 21 points in 36 AHL contests. The 25-year-old forward has scored just 16 points in 107 career NHL games.