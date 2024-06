Bryson will not receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres and will become an unrestricted free agent Monday, per PuckPedia.

Bryson had eight points in 36 games last season. He also added three assists with AHL Rochester. The 26-year-old blueliner has just 36 points in 206 career NHL contests. Bryson could land a cheap deal as a depth defenseman this offseason but may need to settle for a two-way contract.