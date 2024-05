Larsson signed a two-year deal with Malmo of the SHL on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports Friday.

Larsson had seven goals, 33 points and 46 PIM in 61 regular-season contests with AHL Belleville in 2023-24. The 27-year-old has recorded three goals, 24 points and 52 PIM in 172 career NHL games, but he didn't play at the top level in 2023-24.