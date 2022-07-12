Larsson was not included in the Ducks' list of players receiving a qualifying offer Monday and will hit the open market.

Larsson has been a semi-regular NHL contributor for the Ducks over the previous three seasons, including a career-high 60 games in 2019-20, but saw action in a mere six contests this past campaign. Given his limited time with the big club, the decision to let Larsson test the free-agent market shouldn't come as a surprise. Whether he can secure more consistent NHL game time next year will likely depend on where he ends up but fantasy players probably shouldn't expect him to be an 82-game player regardless.