Per Sara Civian of The Athletic, Pritchard won't receive a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes, which means he'll hit free agency Friday.

Pritchard split time between the AHL and ECHL in 2019-20, picking up seven points in 32 games with AHL Charlotte and six points in 13 appearances with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. The 25-year-old forward will hope to land a two-way deal with a new club for the 2020-21 campaign.