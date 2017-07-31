Descheneau agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HC Thurgau on Sunday.

Descheneau -- a fifth round pick by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Draft -- split time between the AHL and ECHL last season. The winger's numbers in the minors -- 34 points in 64 outings -- weren't enough to earn him an NHL deal, so instead he will head overseas to try and jump start his professional career.