Jaime Sifers: Calls it a career
Sifers has retired from hockey as a member of the Utica Comets, WKTV reports.
Sifers produced two assists and 24 PIM over 37 games between the Maple Leafs and Wild from 2008-10. He eventually went on to play in a German league and returned to North America jumping around the AHL circuit.
