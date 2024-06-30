Bean (hand) is not expected to get a qualifying offer from Columbus on Sunday, according to PuckPedia.

As a result, Bean will be eligible to test the open market Monday as an unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old rearguard contributed four goals, nine points, 76 shots on net and 110 blocked shots in 72 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He sat out the final six games of the regular season after suffering a broken hand against the Islanders on April 4. However, he could be healthy before training camps open in the fall, so that shouldn't impact his ability to find a new deal elsewhere.