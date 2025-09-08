Jake Bischoff: Signs with KHL club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bischoff agreed to a one-year contract with the Shanghai Dragons of the KHL on Aug. 15.
Bischoff earned three goals and 21 points in 59 regular-season games with AHL Henderson in 2024-25. He already has one assist through one KHL outing this campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Sent to AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Receives AHL contract•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Lands on injured non-roster list•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Not expected at training camp•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Joins taxi squad•