Chelios signed a contract with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL on Thursday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Chelios spent most of his American professional career in minor or mid-professional leagues -- bouncing back and forth between the AHL and ECHL -- and didn't see any NHL ice time until the 2018-19 season, appearing in five games for the Red Wings. The blueliner will join former AHL Charlotte teammate Andrew Miller in the Kontinental Hockey League.