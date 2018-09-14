Jake Dotchin: Waived unconditionally
Dotchin was placed on unconditional waivers by the Lightning for the purpose of terminating his contract after a "material breach", Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
While the team didn't provide any additional comments, early reports suggest the club was disappointed with his conditioning upon reporting to training camp. In 48 outings last season, the youngster notched three goals and eight helpers while averaging 16:29 of ice time. Depending on the exact nature of his release, it seems unlikely there isn't at least one NHL team willing to take a look at Dotchin ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Logs 11 points in 48 games•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Healthy but likely sitting out Thursday•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Says he's not feeling well•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Outside looking in•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: First career multi-point game Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Shows up for morning skate•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...