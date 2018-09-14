Dotchin was placed on unconditional waivers by the Lightning for the purpose of terminating his contract after a "material breach", Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

While the team didn't provide any additional comments, early reports suggest the club was disappointed with his conditioning upon reporting to training camp. In 48 outings last season, the youngster notched three goals and eight helpers while averaging 16:29 of ice time. Depending on the exact nature of his release, it seems unlikely there isn't at least one NHL team willing to take a look at Dotchin ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.