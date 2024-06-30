Tampa Bay acquired the negotiating rights to Guentzel from Carolina on Sunday in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.
The Lightning will be able to talk contract with Guentzel before free agency opens Monday. The 29-year-old winger amassed 30 goals and 77 points in 67 games between the Hurricanes and Penguins in 2023-24. If he doesn't agree to a deal with Tampa Bay, Guentzel will attract plenty of other offers from teams as an unrestricted free agent.
