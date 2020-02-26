Jake Neighbours: Raging hot in WHL

Neighbours scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Edmonton's 10-1 rout of Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Neighbours, a 2020 draft eligible prospect, has been on fire of late. He has 17 points in his last 11 games and has failed to record a single point just once in his previous 14 contests. Now up to 22 goals, 66 points, and a whopping 206 shots in goal in 59 games this season, Neighbours should find himself in the late first-round discussion this coming June.