Jakob Stenqvist: Receives invite to Stars camp
Stenqvist was invited to training camp with the Stars on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Stenqvist is accustomed to playing in his native Sweden, but it's not all that surprising that the young defenseman -- who was the points leader at junior for Allsvenskan last year -- has made an immediate impression. He's one step closer to earning a PTO with the Stars, though not on the same level as blue-line prospect Miro Heiskanen.
