Jakob Stenqvist: Shuffles back to Swedish league
Stenqvist was released from Stars training camp and returned to Sweden, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The right-shooting defenseman played for Bjorkloven IF and Frolunda HC in his home country last season, though all but two games were had with the former. Stenqvist gained valuable experience by joining his draft team (2016 sixth-round) for training camp, but it didn't take long for him to be redirected overseas.
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...