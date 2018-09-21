Jakob Stenqvist: Shuffles back to Swedish league

Stenqvist was released from Stars training camp and returned to Sweden, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The right-shooting defenseman played for Bjorkloven IF and Frolunda HC in his home country last season, though all but two games were had with the former. Stenqvist gained valuable experience by joining his draft team (2016 sixth-round) for training camp, but it didn't take long for him to be redirected overseas.