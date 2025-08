Lauko inked a contract with HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech Extraliga on Friday, Czech hockey writer Jan Eichler reports.

Lauko became an unrestricted free agent July 1 as Boston did not give him a qualifying offer. The 25-year-old generated five goals and six assists across 56 regular-season games with the Bruins and Minnesota in 2024-25. Lauko will join former NHLer Martin Kaut in Pardubice.