Skarek signed a contract with HIFK of Finland's Liiga, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports Friday.

Skarek was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after posting a record of 0-1-0 with a 3.95 GAA and an .872 save percentage across two appearances with the Islanders this season. He also had a 3.52 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 22 outings with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. The 25-year-old was selected by the Islanders with the No. 72 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, but he's struggled in the AHL, so Skarek will look for better results in Europe.