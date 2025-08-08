Vrana signed a two-year contract with Linkoping HC of the SHL on Friday.

Vrana has bounced around three different teams over the last three years. In 2024-25, he posted a total of 14 points over 39 games between the Capitals and the Predators. Considering he went over a month of free agency without finding a two-way deal or tryout agreement, it makes sense the winger will look to continue his career overseas. While unlikely, Vrana could give the NHL another go if he plays well with Linkoping over the next two seasons.