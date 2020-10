Per Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan, Smereck won't receive a qualifying offer from the Coyotes, which means he'll hit free agency Friday.

Smereck was a non-factor at the NHL level last season, as he spent time between both the ECHL and AHL during the 2019-20 season. He'll likely sign elsewhere in either the minor leagues or Europe for his next team for the 2020-21 season.