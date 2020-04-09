James Hamblin: Dominates WHL in fifth season
Hamblin finished his final WHL season third in league scoring with a career-high 92 points (36 goals, 53 assists) in 63 games. The Medicine Hat captain was also proficient in the faceoff circle with a 57.1 winning percentage on 1,372 draws.
Set to turn 21 on April 27, Hamblin is too old to be eligible for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, but you can bet his prolific production and faceoff prowess have caught the eye of NHL GM's around the league. The Edmonton native was also named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team after concluding his junior career with 284 points in 324 contests. Don't be surprised to see Hamblin sign an entry-level contract with an NHL suitor one of these days.
